Nicole Warner and Dennis Teetzen
Sheboygan Falls/ Sheboygan - Nicole Lynn Warner, age 19, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2019. The following day her grandfather, Dennis Teetzen, age 77, of Sheboygan, was suffering from a broken heart of losing his granddaughter and passed away from an automobile accident.
Nicole was born in Sheboygan on July 10, 2000, daughter of Chris and Deenice (Teetzen) Warner. She attended Wilson and Farnsworth grade schools and graduated from South High School in 2018.
She loved horses, 4H, painting, music, mudding, and being with her little brother Seth.
Dennis was born on June 26, 1942 in Shawano, WI, son of the late Raymond and Irene (Weber) Teetzen. He graduated from Shawano High School in 1961. On August 27, 1966, he married Candace "Kandy" Cooper.
Dennis worked at Kohler Company until 1982 and then ran Pirates Cove Tavern and Skinny Dipper Charters. In 2000, he and Kandy ran K & D Standard Hall in Sheboygan.
Survivors include: Wife and Grandma: Candace Teetzen of Sheboygan; Parents and Daughter: Deenice and Christopher Warner of Sheboygan Falls; Brother and Grandson: Seth Warner.
Nicole is also survived by her paternal grandmother: Joan Warner, other relatives and many friends.
Dennis is also survived by: Daughter: Deana "Dottie" Teetzen, Sister: Cinnie Malwitz (Dick Luenburg); Brother: Bruce (Bev) Teetzen; Aunt: Barbara "Boots" Ecke, other relatives and many friends.
Nicole was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: Robert Warner and aunt: Ellen Kath.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Irene, and granddaughter: Nicole.
A Celebration of Life for Dennis and Nicole will take place on Saturday (September 28, 2019) from 12 Noon - 4:00 P.M. at the Coliseum of the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds are being established in Nicole and Dennis' names.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 22, 2019