Nikki L. (Schaetzer) Pernell



New Holstein - Nikki L. (Schaetzer) Pernell, age 38, of New Holstein, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home with her family at her side following a 13 year battle with brain cancer.



She was born October 17, 1980, at Calumet Memorial Hospital in Chilton to Linda (Bunge) Schaetzer and the late Jerome Schaetzer.



Nikki attended Kiel High School, where she was on the pom-pom squad, pep band, and other extra-curricular school activities; she graduated in 1999. She also attended Silver Lake College and Lakeland College.



On March 1, 2003, she married Kevin Pernell at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth.



Nikki worked for most of her life at area department stores until she was unable to perform her job due to her cancer. For quite a few years, she served on the New Holstein Soccer Association and was very active in her children's school activities and other functions.



Survivors include her husband, Kevin; her three sons, Anthony Schaetzer, Shaun Pernell, and Evan Pernell; her mother, Linda Schaetzer of New Holstein; her three sisters, Kelly (Troy) Tiegs of Sheboygan, Wendy (Anthony) Koran of Middleton, and Trista Schaetzer (special friend, Devon Larson) of New Holstein; her special friends, Doreen (Paul) Balazs and Wendy Rolbiecki; uncles; aunts; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Schaetzer.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A brief service will follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net. Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary