Niles and Harriet Perronne
Sheboygan - Niles and Harriet Perronne, 93, passed to everlasting life together on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Their extraordinary passing at nearly the same time was a testament to their love and devotion to each other all during their 72+ years of marriage.
Niles was born January 5, 1927 in Franklin, WI to Louis and Ida (Barthels) Perronne. He attended Franklin grade school and graduated from Plymouth High School in June 1945. Following graduation he entered the United States Army taking basic training at Fort Hood, TX. He was assigned to the 61st Station Hospital in Ardenza, Italy as part of the occupation forces immediately after World War II. Being fluent in German, he was the liason sergeant (interpreter) for a stockade of German prisoners of war attached to the hospital.
Harriet was born March 10, 1927 in Plymouth, WI to Arno and Renatta (Faas) Rackow. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Plymouth High School in June 1945 and attended Sheboygan Business College.
On September 13, 1947 Niles and Harriet, high school sweethearts, were married at Zoar Reformed Church in the town of Rhine. They settled in rural Plymouth for many years before moving to the Town of Sheboygan in 2004. Niles was employed by Kohler Company for 28 years in the Brass Die Cast. Later he worked for Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac retiring in 1989. Harriet retired from Sheboygan Memorial Hospital in 1989 after many years as a medical secretary. Early in her adult life Harriet was organist first at Zoar Church and later at Salem UCC in Plymouth.
Niles and Harriet loved to travel together in the United States and also several trips to Europe where they were able to visit the villages where their grandfathers were born. Niles was an avid woodworker specializing in furniture making. Many of his creations could be found in their home, their children's' homes and numerous customers who ordered custom made furniture. After retiring, Niles spent many years collecting, organizing and documenting geneology information for both the Perronne and Rackow families.
Niles loved good food which worked out well because Harriet was an excellent cook. Harriet's passion was cooking. Her many recipes made up "Grandma Harriet's Cookbook". Harriet also enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting and counted cross stitch throughout her life. She passed her knitting skills to her daughter and granddaughter. Both Harriet and Niles were extremely proud of their family and the achievements of their three children.
Niles was a life member of VFW Post 5612 in Plymouth. After retiring, he served as Funeral Squad commander for 10 years. He was very proud of all the special people who served on the Funeral Squad during his tenure.
Niles and Harriet are survived by their three children Michael R. (Roxanne) Perronne, Cleveland, WI; John A. (Catherine) Perronne, Hingham, WI; and Kathleen A. (Ross) Simpson, Excelsior, MN. 6 grandchildren: Eric (Amanda) Perronne, Cleveland; Christopher Perronne, Cleveland; Tiffany Perronne, Plymouth; Kate Perronne (Neil West), Whitewater, WI; Bryan (Xiaobai) Simpson, St. Paul, MN; and Paul Simpson, Denver, CO. 5 great-grandchildren: Mileena, Jillian, Emily, Jade and Kano Perronne all of Cleveland, WI. One brother, David (Carole) Rackow, Nampa, ID. Also nieces, nephews, many friends, neighbors and special friends Clarence and Joanne Gaudian of Spencer, IA. Clarence (Clause) and Niles were Army buddies stationed together in Italy. They remained lifelong friends visiting each other and enjoying each other's company as often as possible over the many years.
Niles was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ida Perronne, brother Harold, sisters Caroline and Gertrude as well as brother-in-law Wesley Arpke and sister-in-law Delores Perronne.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Arno and Renatta (Faas) Rackow, one brother, Robert and one nephew, Mark Rackow.
A celebration of Niles and Harriet's life will be held on Thursday (July 2, 2020) at 3:00 PM at Hope Reformed Church, 612 Ontario Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, Rev. William TeWinkle will officiate. This service will be streamed live through the church website www.hoperc.com.
Friends may gather following the service to share memories and stories with the family in the court yard of the church. Proper social distancing and health safety precautions will be practiced.
A private entombment ceremony was held at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum. Military honors were rendered by the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post 5612.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
On behalf of Niles and Harriet, the family extends heartfelt thanks to all the health care professionals at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Their dedication to the comfort of their patients is extraordinary. We are fortunate to have such a fine facility and organization in our community.
Sheboygan - Niles and Harriet Perronne, 93, passed to everlasting life together on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Their extraordinary passing at nearly the same time was a testament to their love and devotion to each other all during their 72+ years of marriage.
Niles was born January 5, 1927 in Franklin, WI to Louis and Ida (Barthels) Perronne. He attended Franklin grade school and graduated from Plymouth High School in June 1945. Following graduation he entered the United States Army taking basic training at Fort Hood, TX. He was assigned to the 61st Station Hospital in Ardenza, Italy as part of the occupation forces immediately after World War II. Being fluent in German, he was the liason sergeant (interpreter) for a stockade of German prisoners of war attached to the hospital.
Harriet was born March 10, 1927 in Plymouth, WI to Arno and Renatta (Faas) Rackow. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Plymouth High School in June 1945 and attended Sheboygan Business College.
On September 13, 1947 Niles and Harriet, high school sweethearts, were married at Zoar Reformed Church in the town of Rhine. They settled in rural Plymouth for many years before moving to the Town of Sheboygan in 2004. Niles was employed by Kohler Company for 28 years in the Brass Die Cast. Later he worked for Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac retiring in 1989. Harriet retired from Sheboygan Memorial Hospital in 1989 after many years as a medical secretary. Early in her adult life Harriet was organist first at Zoar Church and later at Salem UCC in Plymouth.
Niles and Harriet loved to travel together in the United States and also several trips to Europe where they were able to visit the villages where their grandfathers were born. Niles was an avid woodworker specializing in furniture making. Many of his creations could be found in their home, their children's' homes and numerous customers who ordered custom made furniture. After retiring, Niles spent many years collecting, organizing and documenting geneology information for both the Perronne and Rackow families.
Niles loved good food which worked out well because Harriet was an excellent cook. Harriet's passion was cooking. Her many recipes made up "Grandma Harriet's Cookbook". Harriet also enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheting and counted cross stitch throughout her life. She passed her knitting skills to her daughter and granddaughter. Both Harriet and Niles were extremely proud of their family and the achievements of their three children.
Niles was a life member of VFW Post 5612 in Plymouth. After retiring, he served as Funeral Squad commander for 10 years. He was very proud of all the special people who served on the Funeral Squad during his tenure.
Niles and Harriet are survived by their three children Michael R. (Roxanne) Perronne, Cleveland, WI; John A. (Catherine) Perronne, Hingham, WI; and Kathleen A. (Ross) Simpson, Excelsior, MN. 6 grandchildren: Eric (Amanda) Perronne, Cleveland; Christopher Perronne, Cleveland; Tiffany Perronne, Plymouth; Kate Perronne (Neil West), Whitewater, WI; Bryan (Xiaobai) Simpson, St. Paul, MN; and Paul Simpson, Denver, CO. 5 great-grandchildren: Mileena, Jillian, Emily, Jade and Kano Perronne all of Cleveland, WI. One brother, David (Carole) Rackow, Nampa, ID. Also nieces, nephews, many friends, neighbors and special friends Clarence and Joanne Gaudian of Spencer, IA. Clarence (Clause) and Niles were Army buddies stationed together in Italy. They remained lifelong friends visiting each other and enjoying each other's company as often as possible over the many years.
Niles was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ida Perronne, brother Harold, sisters Caroline and Gertrude as well as brother-in-law Wesley Arpke and sister-in-law Delores Perronne.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Arno and Renatta (Faas) Rackow, one brother, Robert and one nephew, Mark Rackow.
A celebration of Niles and Harriet's life will be held on Thursday (July 2, 2020) at 3:00 PM at Hope Reformed Church, 612 Ontario Avenue, Sheboygan, WI, Rev. William TeWinkle will officiate. This service will be streamed live through the church website www.hoperc.com.
Friends may gather following the service to share memories and stories with the family in the court yard of the church. Proper social distancing and health safety precautions will be practiced.
A private entombment ceremony was held at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum. Military honors were rendered by the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post 5612.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
On behalf of Niles and Harriet, the family extends heartfelt thanks to all the health care professionals at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Their dedication to the comfort of their patients is extraordinary. We are fortunate to have such a fine facility and organization in our community.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.