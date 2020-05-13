|
|
Nita Ann (Juanita) Fischer
Sheboygan - Nita Ann (Juanita) Fischer was born on July 24th,1932 and was granted her "angel wings" on May 9th, 2020, surrounded by her family. After a short, but very courageous battle with cancer. She spent her final days talking to all her many friends on the phone while her kids came and went daily in shifts. And even though we miss you already mom, we know Dad has been waiting for you and we'll all be together again one day!
She was the most generous, loving, caring, fun loving woman and will be missed by all who knew her…but mostly by her 3 daughters and 5 sons. Jackie (Chris) Schroeder, Cory (Debbie), Joel (special friend, Maria Martin), Mary (Dave) Torrison, Patti (Mark) Hamel, Michael (Nancy), Thomas (Sheri), Rob (Jen) and sister-in-law Kathleen Finger.
Nita was a teacher before marrying the love of her life Jack Fischer on May 2nd, 1953 and together they started a family. He sadly preceded her in death in 2017…and while she missed him immensely, we understand they still had very meaningful nightly conversations.
Her parents Earnest & Gertrude Finger, who also preceded her in death…were foster parents to over 100 children besides 7 of their own. So you can see how children always played a huge role in her life. There was no room for selfishness…only lots of LOVE!
Over the years she worked tirelessly for the "March of Dimes", PTA at St. Peter Claver and as a tutor for many kids who thrived with her help. In her spare time she ran her own business "Nita's Miniatures", was extremely active in and proud of her families involvement with Top Hats marching group, which Jack was director of from 1967 - 1978 and also Classic Reunion. She had a lot of fun being a crossing guard at Wilson Elementary school and published numerous cookbooks. And boy did she LOVE to cook…she was always surprising us with so many amazingly yummy recipes.
Nita and Jack were members of St. Peter Claver Parish always worked together, side by side, on many committees like Bingo and September Fest.
Despite the craziness that goes on within a household of 10 people…she made managing it all seem easy and almost fun. Staying up one entire night EVERY week just to do laundry was the norm.
Mom was always baking bread, canning everything imaginable, taking kids to sporting events, doctor appointments, the endless house cleaning and lets not forget the trouble we could get into…but it was always MOM to the rescue!
She was preceded in death by infant twins, a sister Elizabeth, her parents-in-law Fred & Agnes Fischer, brothers, Bob, Mert and Kenneth Finger. Sisters, Margaret Francis and Nel Hoerz. Brothers-in-law, Fred Fischer Jr., Robert Halverson, Dick Hoerz and Don Francis. Sisters-in-law Mutz Finger, Marianne Finger, Lucille Finger Josephine Finger and Millie Fischer. Also son-in-law Thomas Kuehl and numerous other family members.
While family was her EVERYTHING…her legacy will live on with her 8 children, 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild due in July. But I think her family & friends alike will agree…her love came thru BEST in her homemade chocolates at Christmas time and her famous fruit jams!
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 13, 2020