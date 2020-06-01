Nola Morton
Nola Morton

Plymouth - On Friday, May 29, 2020 the Lord took home another angel, Nola J. Morton (nee Horning), 63. Nola passed on at her home to be with her Lord. Born and raised in Beechwood, Wisconsin, Nola was a daughter to the late Larry and Norma (Jaeger) Horning. Nola graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1975. Her varied jobs included bartending in both Beechwood and Cascade. She went to Moraine Park Technical College and received her Cosmetology license. Nola opened her own shop in Cascade called the Hair Factory alongside working for Here's W'hair in Waldo. In 1993 Nola married the love of her life William (Willie) Morton and they resided in the Town of Mitchell. Nola loved listening to the Oldies and Rock 'n Roll and she could just about name any singer and song. Nola always looked forward to spring for the Orioles, Cardinals and Hummingbirds. Her many flower gardens and bird feeders were a great passion and a comfort to her.

Nola is survived by her husband William, three brothers; Glenn (Mary) Horning of Batavia, Russ (Cindy) Horning and Jim (Kim) Horning both of Beechwood, and one sister, Nancy Horning of Kewaskum. Nola is further survived by her mother-in-law Dolores Morton of Sheboygan, brother-in-law Michael Morton of Sheboygan and sister-in-law Laurie (Doug) Wolf of Kewaskum. Many nephews and one niece also survive. Nola had many friends throughout her life; Barb Lohr, Sandy Dreckschmidt and a special one; Donna (Garry) TenPas of Cascade. She also had a very special buddy, Mr. Fuzz, her cat.

Nola was preceded in death by her parents, one infant sister, Noelle, her father in law, Willaim Morton and special aunt, Dolores (Pete) Peters.

Cremation will take place and a family gathering to remember Nola will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Nola requested that every time you see one of God's angels, a cardinal, you think of her. Memorials in her name may be directed to the family.

Nola's husband thanks Kelly Dawson from Aurora Palliative Care and the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, especially Lynn and Amanda for their special love and kindness extended to Nola. "You're very special people and I thank you."

Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkopp.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services
123 South Street
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 449-5455
