Norbert E. Ruge
Norbert E. Ruge

Sheboygan - Norbert E. Ruge, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020 at Sunny Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where he had been residing.

Born February 8, 1936 in Sheboygan, Norbert was a son of the late Frederick and Hertha Stubenrauch Ruge. He attended Lyman Elementary School, Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Central High School. He then went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force from October of 1954 to June of 1958 having been stationed in England. On December 29, 1956, he was united in marriage to Janice Mae Schanglies at Ebenezer Lutheran Church.

Norbert was a police officer with the Sheboygan Police Department for 29 1/2 years before his retirement in July of 1989. He then worked part time as a courier for FirstStar Bank from 1990 to 1998. He was a member of The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer where he served as an usher and a trustee. He was also a member of the Sheboygan Police Department Relief Association and the Sheboygan County Law Officers-Retired. He enjoyed wood crafts and volunteering as a braille worker with the blind. He was the Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 45 / 845 for many years.

He is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Janice; his children Thomas Ruge, Sheboygan and Sandra (Raymond) Bartlett, Sheboygan; his two grandchildren, Arthur and Abby Bartlett; one great-grandson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frederick (Connie), William (Faye), Theodore (Doris) and Eugene Ruge.

Funeral services for Norbert will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 3027 Wilgus Avenue. Family and friends are welcome at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed and masks will be required. The Rev. Bryan Osladil will officiate. Interment will take place in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

A memorial fund has been established in his name for The Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sunny Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Norbert's arrangements.







Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
