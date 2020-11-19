Norbert H. Barthels
Sheboygan Falls - Norbert H. Barthels 87, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born January 8, 1933 in Sheboygan Falls to William and Emilie (Lorenz) Barthels. He proudly served in the US Army with the 9th Infantry Unit from 1955 to 1957.
On August 8, 1959 he was united in marriage to Marie Hoekstra. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2015. Norbert and Marie ran the family dairy farm. He also worked in maintenance at UW Sheboygan for 27 years, retiring in 1996.
Norbert loved the outdoors, he looked forward to his yearly pheasant hunting trip to De Smit's in South Dakota and his yearly fishing trips to Sawyer Harbor in Sturgeon Bay. He enjoyed many trips to the National Parks and traveling with his family. He had a passion for antiques especially hit & miss engines always collecting and restoring them. In his later years he became a puzzle enthusiast.
Norbert is survived by his four children; Sue (Mark Schinabeck) Barthels of New Holstein, Patricia (Todd) Levendusky of Manitowoc, Scott (fiancée Jane Hauck) Barthels of Sheboygan Falls, and Randy (Traci) Barthels of Town of Sheboygan, seven grandchildren; Katie (Matt) Altendahl, Nikki (fiancé James Arias) Barthels, Alicia (Joe) Romano, Jermey Barthels, Chris (Arienne) Barthels, Rebecca (James) Miller, and Noah Barthels, seven great-grandchildren, brother William Barthels Jr., and special friends, Art Sebald and Frank Cvetan. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marie, sister Marion Barthels, and sister-in-law Carol Barthels.
A private family service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church ELCA, N6193 Hwy 32, in Sheboygan Falls with Pastor Karl Nelson officiating. Burial with Military Honors will take place at St. Lucas Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the CHURCH. Due to COVID 19 restrictions; masks will be required, along with hand sanitizing when you enter the church and social distancing of 6ft will be observed. Please visit the church's you tube page stlukelutheranchurchELCA to watch the service on Saturday at 12:30PM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Norbert's name.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pine Haven Christian Home and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their care, compassion, comfort and support given to Norbert and his family.
