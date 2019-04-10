|
Sheboygan - Norbert Sternitzky passed peacefully at the Sheboygan Senior Community April 6, 2019 at the age of 94.
Norbert was born in Plymouth, Wisconsin on June 22, 1924. He was baptized and confirmed in St. John's Lutheran Church in Plymouth. Later in life, he became a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Kohler.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frieda & Gilbert Sternitzky Sr., his wife Bernice Sternitzky, his brother-in-law Gerald Stern, his sister-in-law June Sternitzky, and his son Donald Plekenpol.
He is survived by his brother Gilbert Sternitzky Jr., his niece Mary Sternitzky [Josh Biser], son David [Arnita] Plekenpol; grandson Jonathan Plekenpol [Kelly Schwanke]; grandson Christopher [Adrienne] Plekenpol (Austin, Jett, Titus, Paxton); grandson Jason [Tina] Fillebrown (Noah, Quinn, Hannah); grandson Matthew [Jessica] Fillebrown (Kaleb, Sophia, Anastasia); grandson Heath [Rachel] Fillebrown (Mercedes, Lillye, Maximus, Landon).
Norbert graduated from Plymouth High School in 1942 and then joined the Army Signal Corp. He served in WWII in the European Theater of Operation in General Eisenhower's headquarters encoding and decoding messages.
He graduated from Ripon College with a business degree in 1950 and took an accountant position with the Ohio State Highway Commission in Columbus, Ohio. After a few years, he returned to Wisconsin and took a position with the Millersville Box Company in Howards Grove where he spent the rest of his career as the accountant, business & sales manager, and member of the board of directors.
He married Bernice Plekenpol (nee Stern) in 1972. She was the love of his life. Norbert was always very grateful for the 33 years that they enjoyed together before her passing in 2005.
Norbert's hobbies included reading, studying finance & accounting, photography, travel, and listening to music. He also enjoyed doing volunteer work for Thrivent Financial Services events. He was fluent in German.
Norbert was an easy going, soft spoken, kind, intelligent, caring, and thoughtful man who had the most wonderful sense of humor. Norbert was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kohler starting with visitation from 11AM to 12PM followed by a memorial from 12 to 1PM on Saturday, April 13th. The memorial celebrating Norb's life will be presented by Pastor Robert Steele and guest Pastor Chris Plekenpol. A lunch reception will follow at Bethany Lutheran Church, to conclude by 2PM. The burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery at 3PM in Plymouth with a military honor guard send off.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the following organizations: St. Nicholas Hospice, Sheboygan, WI; the ; American Brain Foundation; The Gary Sinise Foundation; s.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 10, 2019