Norma C. (Diedrich) Ausloos
of St. Cloud - Norma (Diedrich) Ausloos, age 88, of St. Cloud, died February 19, 2020 at St Francis Nursing Home in Fond du Lac with family at her side.
She was born January 15th, 1932 to the late Alfred & Emma (Sippel) Diedrich. She grew up in rural St Cloud with her eight brothers and sisters. She attended St Cloud catholic grade school and went on to Goodrich High School graduating with the class of 1950. Following high school, she attended St Agnes School of Nursing graduating in 1953.
She married the late Leonard Ausloos in 1954. Together they started a mink ranch and made their first home in rural St Anna.
They had 10 children. Their children include, Judy Ausloos, Jeff Ausloos, Sue Stroede (Ken), Nancy Ausloos (Steve Blaha), Gary Ausloos (Marge), Lisa Gross (Steve), Mary Jane Knepfel (Kim), Patrick Ausloos, Peter Ausloos (Jen) and Paul Ausloos (Jamie). She was married to Leonard until his death in 2011.
Her Nursing career spanned 52 years. It started at St Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. In 1958 she went to work at Calumet Medical Center in Chilton retiring from there in 1994. She came out of retirement shortly after that and went to work at Valley View Hospital in Plymouth where she finally retired for good at age 70.
Along with her nursing career, raising 10 children, and helping on the ranch, she also assisted her husband in running their side businesses, especially Len's Last Resort in Elkhart Lake in the 1970's.
It is obvious family was very important in her life; from her immediate family members to her extended family she held them all very dear to her. She always knew where she was needed; throughout her school days, career, and religious and social involvements (too many to mention).
Norma made many lifetime friends that she held onto despite her multiple demands in life. She was a woman of many talents and interests. She made many memories with her family and friends. Perhaps she left you with a memorable good deed, song, or joke (many know she enjoyed singing and telling jokes). She also enjoyed vacationing on the family property in northern Wisconsin and long distance travels around the country and out of the country.
Our mother was strong in her Catholic faith and tried to instill that in us. One special memory we all have is how she made us kneel down at bedtime and say the "Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep" prayer. Following the prayer, she made us say something good about each other. Let us remember, going forward now, how we live is part of her legacy.
Along with her children she is survived by her grandchildren, Jenna Rogind, Matt and Mike Ausloos, Jamie Gill, Sarah Johnson{Rob}, Shane Stroede, James Hunt, Megan and Trace Ausloos, Erin (AI), Emma (Nate) and Cora Gross, Lukas, Corey, Tye, Sydney and Lindsey Knepfel, Ryan Ausloos (Lauren}, Brittney Coffee (Joe), Drew and Gracie Ausloos. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.
Also left to mourn her are her surviving siblings, Verna Bechard, Kate Barr, Mary Joan Hellman, Joe Diedrich (Peggy), Mark Diedrich (Lisa); her in-laws, Glenroy Ausloos (Karen), Marlyn Bergholz, Fred Copes, Gladys Fueling and Delores Gerhing.
Precceding her in death were her husband Leonard; grandchild Chad Gross; parents, Alfred and Emma Diedrich; mother and father-in-law, John and Eleanor Ausloos; sister Lori Kohlman and her husband Robert; brother, AI Diedrich, brother, John Diedrich and wife Marley; sister-in-law Karen Diedrich; brothers-in-law, Richard Bechard, Eugene Barr, and Harold Hellman. On her husband's side of the family; preceeding her in death were brother-in-law, Orville Ausloos and wife Marilyn; sister-in-law, Janice Copes; brothers-in-law, Harry Gehrig, Robert Fueling and Nathan Bergholz.
As a family, over the last several years with her struggles related to Alzheimers we tried to give back but we could never return all the love and support she had shown us.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church, 924 Main Street St. Cloud, WI 53079. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Norma will be laid to rest next to her husband in the St. Cloud Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Norma's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079 on Wednesday, February 26th from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a prayer service to follow at 8:00 PM. Visitation will also be held at the funeral home Thursday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM.
A memorial fund will be made in her name to the .
A special thank you goes to the ladies in the community who stepped in and helped us, to mom's surrounding neighbors for helping her maintain her home and yard, and The Adult Day Services who took such special care of her over the last three years.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020