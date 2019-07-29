|
|
Norman Frank Heinzen
Bolivar, TN - Norman Frank Heinzen, 94, of Bolivar, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Norman was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on December 31, 1924 and moved to Bolivar, TN in February 1971. He worked for Armour (Armira) Leather Company in Sheboygan since 1946, and retired as plant manager at Armira Company in Bolivar which closed its doors in November of 1987.
Norman was the son of the late Herbert and Martha Heinzen. He was married to Doris Thiel Heinzen in 1946 and remained with her until her death in July 1990. He is survived by his nine children, David Heinzen (Judy) of Dadeville, AL; Alan Heinzen (Sue) of Sheboygan, WI, Diane Suhrke (Roger) of De Pere, WI, Mary Heinzen of Bolivar, Joan Martin (Tom) of Collierville, Gail Kessler (Fred) of Bolivar, Jim Heinzen of Tampa, FL, Angie Hurley (Marvin) of Collierville and Brian Heinzen of Collierville, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He was very active with St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar.
Funeral mass is 10 am August 1 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar. Burial is in Bolivar Memorial Cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar, TN are in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to the Loaves and Fishes or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 29 to July 31, 2019