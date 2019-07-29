Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors
109 Mecklenburg Drive
Bolivar, TN 38008
731-658-5277
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Shackelford Funeral Directors
109 Mecklenburg Drive
Bolivar, TN 38008
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bolivar, TN
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Heinzen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Frank Heinzen


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Frank Heinzen Obituary
Norman Frank Heinzen

Bolivar, TN - Norman Frank Heinzen, 94, of Bolivar, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Norman was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on December 31, 1924 and moved to Bolivar, TN in February 1971. He worked for Armour (Armira) Leather Company in Sheboygan since 1946, and retired as plant manager at Armira Company in Bolivar which closed its doors in November of 1987.

Norman was the son of the late Herbert and Martha Heinzen. He was married to Doris Thiel Heinzen in 1946 and remained with her until her death in July 1990. He is survived by his nine children, David Heinzen (Judy) of Dadeville, AL; Alan Heinzen (Sue) of Sheboygan, WI, Diane Suhrke (Roger) of De Pere, WI, Mary Heinzen of Bolivar, Joan Martin (Tom) of Collierville, Gail Kessler (Fred) of Bolivar, Jim Heinzen of Tampa, FL, Angie Hurley (Marvin) of Collierville and Brian Heinzen of Collierville, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was very active with St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar.

Funeral mass is 10 am August 1 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar. Burial is in Bolivar Memorial Cemetery. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Bolivar, TN are in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions in his name may be sent to the Loaves and Fishes or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 29 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now