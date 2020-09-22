Norman Matt
Sheboygan - Norman Albert Matt, age 92, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020.
He was born on July 20, 1928 in Sheboygan, WI, son of the late Oscar and Olga (Abel) Matt. He was baptized on September 6, 1928.
Norman attended Oostburg Grade School.
At the age of 24, Norman entered in the United States Army on January 23, 1953 and served his country until April 21, 1955 as a Heavy vehicle driver during the Korean War. During his tour of duty he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation and one overseas bar.
Norman was united in marriage to Arlene E. Roohr on July 8, 1971 at the Starlight wedding chapel in Reno, Nevada and was happily married for 43 years until the time of her death on May 15, 2015.
The majority of his employed years were spent as a truck driver for Advance Transport Co.
He loved riding and owned several full dress Honda Goldwing Motorcycles, and enjoyed many trips with his wife and friends. Norman and Arlene also enjoyed many years traveling in their camper.
Norman was a member of the motorcycle group Retreads XL PLUS for many years and a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his sister: Myrtle (Matt) Rosso and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Norbert Matt; one sister: Arlyle (Matt) Hartman; and two brothers-in-law: Karl Rosso and Herbert Hartmann.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday afternoon (September 25, 2020) at 4:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home, 1317 State Rd 67, Plymouth, WI. Rev. Dale Miller will officiate. Private Entombment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI.
Friends and family may gather at Suchon Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. on Friday until the time of Services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Norman's name.
Plymouth VFW World Cheese Post # 5612 will conduct military rites following the services.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
