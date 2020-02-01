|
|
Norman "Skip" Roe
Sheboygan - Norman 'Skip' Roe passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 19, 1935 in Ashland, WI, the son of the late Knud and Lorraine (LaValle) Roe. He attended schools in Sheboygan Falls and Oostburg.
On January 7, 1956 he married Lillian "Schnookie" Rauscher at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Sheboygan. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2013.
After graduating from the Normal Vocational School as an auto mechanic, Skip worked at Kingsley Oldsmobile until opening his own businesses Saemann Motors and then Lima Auto Parts. Eventually he joined the maintenance crew at the University of Wisconsin and retired from there. Skip enjoyed cars and built his own stock car, racing it in Plymouth.
Skip was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed many cross-country driving trips, camping, and eventually gambling in Las Vegas or Keshena. He enjoyed his kids and grandkids, always gathering the family clan to join him in his adventures or in the backyard for a bonfire. A good story or lesson would always be included.
Survivors include four children and eight grandchildren Sherry (Allen) Brotz and their children Brian (Kristin Mulder) Brotz, Bradd (Katie Schoemer) Brotz, Kaurie (Josh) Mihm, Kelly (Cory) Boeldt, Tod (Wendy) Roe and their children Joe Roe, and Jared (Taylor) Roe, Jody (Denise Walkowiak and her daughter Ashley Hewitt) Roe, Tracy Roe and her son Alex Roe-Gulke. The 14 great grandchildren are Aiden, Rylee, Brenna and Nolan Brotz, Kallen and Stella Mihm, Elyse and Reece Boeldt, Blake, Faith, and Roman Roe, Lyric, Odin, and West Roe; great-great grandchildren are Athena and Demetrius Roe. He is also survived by his special friend Donna Feyereisen; brothers Peter (Orma) Roe and Svend Roe; sister Melanie (Rick) Nick; sisters-in-law Gloria Gerk and Sandy Roe; brother-in-law Kim Zabel and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in by his parents; his wife Lillian; his parents-in-law George and Rose Rauscher; brother Neal Roe; sisters Jeanne Roe and Ruth Zabel; brothers-in-law Al Rauscher and Don Gerk; sisters-in-law Ellie Rauscher and Janet Roe and infant granddaughter Danielle Roe-Gulke.
Family and friends may call at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 12 noon until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Fr. Paul Fliss will officiate. Burial to follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. After the cemetery all relatives and friends of the family are invited to a gathering at Skip's home until 9 PM.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.
The family would like to thank the incredible medical team at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee, 5th Floor ICU.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020