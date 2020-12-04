Nyla A. SteinbrueckerNyla A. Steinbruecker, 92, mother of Mary Smith, Phil Steinbruecker and John Steinbruecker, passed away Thursday morning, December 3, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her family.Born June 2, 1928 in Sheboygan, Nyla was the only child of Arnold and Esther Piening Kriplean. She attended Sheboygan area schools and graduated from North High School in 1946. She continued her education at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, IL as an infant care nurse maid. While working at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital, she met and married Roger R. Steinbruecker at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church on August 9, 1952. They were married for 43 years before Roger preceded her in death on April 13, 1996.Following her marriage and being a stay at home Mom, Nyla worked as a sales clerk at Three Sisters and then Sears before her retirement in 1989. She loved her church and was a lifelong member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church where she worked in the Sunday School office, belonged to the XYZ Club, the Quilters Club and the Lutheran Braille Workers. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels for over 20 years and Partners in Reading. For many years, she was the TOPS area coordinator for Northeastern, Wisconsin. She especially enjoyed spending time with the "Hellmitt Club" made up of friends since their Junior year in high school. They would gather every second Tuesday of the month to play bridge and most recently gather to talk about their family and friends. She loved knitting. This included making hats for newborns in the hospital, hats and gloves for children at schools, presents for family and friends. She will be fondly remembered for her generosity and kindness.She is survived by her children, Mary (Kerry) Smith, Phil (Martha "Marty") Steinbruecker, and John (Colleen) Steinbruecker, all of Sheboygan; her grandchildren, Jessica (Joshua) Allen, Cleveland, Aaron Smith, Sheboygan, Luke (Liz) Steinbruecker, Sheboygan, Leah Steinbruecker, Sheboygan, and Logan Steinbruecker, Sheboygan; her six great grandchildren, Kimberly and Emily Allen, and Clyde, Frank and Jack Steinbruecker; other relatives and many friends.A memorial service for Nyla will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 13th & Lincoln Avenue. Pastor Matt Shive will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the church to pay their respects to Mary and John and their families on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Masks will be required and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Inurnment will take place in the Garden Terrace Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has bee established in her name for St. Paul's Church and Meals on Wheels.The care and support the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice gave to Nyla and her family during her 12 days under their care was simply amazing and very much appreciated.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Nyla's arrangements.