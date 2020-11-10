Olga Jorsch
Greendale - "Ollie" (nee Udovich) Reunited with her beloved husband Herbie on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved mother of Sandy (Randy) Steiner and Jim (Debbie) Jorsch. Loving grandma of Tracy (Rob) Benz, Laura (Bryan) Wainscott, Jessica Jorsch and Christian Jorsch. Proud great-grandma of Ethan, Elizabeth, Sydney, Jack and Jocelyn. Further survived by 3 siblings, other relatives and friends.
Ollie was a proud member of the Sheboygan and Milwaukee Turners since high school.
Private services and interment.
