Oliver "Ollie" L. Greuel
New Holstein - Oliver (Ollie) L. Greuel, 88, of New Holstein and formerly of St. Anna died peacefully at home on Friday, October 18, 2019, following a brief bout with Acute Leukemia. He was born in 1931 in St. Cloud, son of Alvin & Irene Greuel. He graduated from New Holstein High School in 1949.
In April of 1955, Ollie married the love of his life, Rita (Seurer). Ollie could often be heard saying of her, "My left eye is jealous of my right for the beauty it beholds."
Ollie served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954, stationed in Metz, France for 13 months. After his tour of duty, he returned home and worked at the Tecumseh Products Company for 42 years, nearly all that time as a draftsman. Of his time there, he liked to joke that he learned to "never draw more lines in the morning than you can erase in the afternoon."
Ollie's deep faith shaped his actions and thinking. A devoted member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a firm believer in service to others, Ollie participated in numerous service projects as a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, served on the church's cemetery committee for 28 years, and was a member of the Holy Name Society. His volunteerism extended beyond the church to the community as a whole. An active member of American Legion Post 124 for 64 years, Ollie served as Post Commander for 8 years and played an instrumental role in the development and administration of the New Holstein Veterans Memorial. He also served 25 years with the New Holstein Volunteer Fire Department. In recognition of their contributions to the community, Ollie and Rita were named City of New Holstein Distinguished Persons of 2011.
In addition to his volunteer work, Ollie made time for his hobbies. He enjoyed making homemade wine (and his signature "Cherry Bounce"), and enjoyed even more the conversation and camaraderie that grew from sharing that wine with others. He also offered an informal small engine maintenance service. Each spring, lawn mowers from all over New Holstein journeyed to Ollie's garage to be healed; likewise for snow blowers in the fall. Ollie's other hobbies included golfing, bowling, sturgeon spearing, and deer hunting.
While he enjoyed his numerous pastimes, Ollie's greatest joy came from his family. He and Rita were their kids', grandkids', and great-grandkids' greatest fans, appearing at countless sporting events, concerts, and plays. Ollie was often on the floor playing with them and would affectionately call them a "schnickelfritz."
Ollie was a consummate joke and story teller with perfect comedic timing and a dry wit. Shortly after his diagnosis, he was asked to tell his favorite joke. He replied, "A man near the end of life was asked what he hoped people would say about him at his visitation. He answered, "'Look, he's moving!'"
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Rita; his children Shirley McDole of Kiel, Jim (Jean) Greuel of Fort Collins, CO, Rich (Mo) Greuel of New Holstein, Don (Mary) Greuel of Madison, Anne (Lane) Kuske of Elkhorn, WI, and Joe (Sandy) Greuel of Fond du lac; 13 grandchildren, Joshua (Jenny) McDole, Zachary (Alison) McDole, Kate Greuel, Benjamin Greuel, Jarrod Greuel, Christopher (Kayla) Greuel, Kelly (Steven) Trac, Karen (Alex) Swanson, Marie (Ethan) Altwegg, Nathan Greuel, Samantha Greuel, Kaylie Greuel, and Dylan Greuel; and 6 great grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Joanne Riesterer and sisters-in-law Theresa Greuel and Stella Kapellen; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Kathleen Greuel and Vivian (Harvey) Baker; brothers, Orville, Melvin (Mary Ellen), and Glenroy Greuel; brothers-in-law Roger Kapellen, Wilfred Riesterer, and Ruben (Joan) Seurer.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Rev. Larry Abler, OFM Cap, will officiate with Joe Zenk, Parish Director, assisting. Military Rites conducted by the New Holstein American Legion Post 124 and State Military Honors will take place at the church following the Mass. Burial will take place in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Ollie's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI on Wednesday, October 23rd from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and visitation will also be at the funeral home Thursday morning, October 24th from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM.
Ollie's family wishes to thank the staff at Ascension Hospice, and everyone that visited, called or provided support during Ollie's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to either Old Glory Honor Flight or New Holstein St. Vincent de Paul.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019