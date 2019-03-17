|
|
Orville Hilbelink
Sheboygan - Orville Edward Hilbelink, 83, of Sheboygan, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home.
Orville was born on April 17, 1935, in Cedar Grove, to Edward and Wilma (Hesselink) Hilbelink. He attended Oostburg High School and later served his country in the Army Reserves.
On October 30, 1959, Orville married Mary Katte in First Christian Reformed Church in Sheboygan. Orville worked as a skilled carpenter and partner of his carpentry business, Hilbelink & TenHaken Carpentry, for over 30 years.
He was a faithful member of Oostburg Christian Reformed Church for many years where he served as an Elder, Deacon, Sunday School teacher and an active volunteer of the Friendship Club and Campus Life. After moving to Sheboygan in 1997, Orville and his wife became members of Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church where he was involved in the Awana ministry, Life Group, and serving as an usher. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, cabinet making, gardening, golfing, bowling, fishing, making puzzles, and spending time with his dear family.
Orville is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Hilbelink of Sheboygan; daughter, Cindy (Craig) Seider of Sheboygan; son, Kevin (Karen) Hilbelink of Sheboygan; eight grandchildren, Jenifer (Nathan) Wagner, Jamie (Alistar) Faul, Krystina (Brandon) Welch, Joshua (Chloe) Seider, Matthew Seider, Kaitlyn (Cody) Weber, Abby Hilbelink, Emily Hilbelink; three great-grandchildren, Averi, Aiden, Elijah; four brothers, Clarence (Rosemarie) Hilbelink, Harley (Jeanne) Hilbelink, Leslie (Bonnie) Hilbelink, Galen (Laura) Hilbelink; two sisters, Marion Rismeyer, Doris (Herbert) Neils; three brothers-in-law, Richard (Lorraine) Katte, Kenneth Katte, Daniel "Chuck" (Linda) Katte; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Hilbelink, Janice Katte, and Sandy (Richard) Brill. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Orville was preceded in death by parents, brother, Donald (Marlys) Hilbelink; sister-in-law, Marcia Hilbelink; and a brother-in-law, Clifford Rismeyer.
A service to celebrate Orville's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 12 pm at Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church. Relatives and friends may greet the family at Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church in Sheboygan on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Sheboygan.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Sheboygan Evangelical Free Church and Campus Life of Sheboygan County.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Hilbelink family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 17, 2019