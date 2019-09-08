|
Osvaldo "Tito" Ramos
Sheboygan - Osvaldo "Tito" Ramos, age 61, died at his residence on September 3, 2019 after he lost his battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. Tito was born on April 16, 1958 in New York City. He has lived in Sheboygan for 28 years. For those 28 years he resided with his life partner and soul mate, Jody Leu, as well as his sister Jeannie Donohue. Tito's passions were his pets, gardening, remodeling, family, friends and acquiring collectables.
Tito is survived by his sister Madelene (Juan) Mendez of Manitowoc. Tito considered his brother-in-law, Juan, his hero here on Earth. He is further survived by several nieces and nephews, Roberto (Ericka) Mendez and their children Roberto J., Arrianna R. and Marriano M., all who reside in Texas, Daniel (Katrina) Baumann and their children Connor P. and Andrew D., Annie (David) Hametner and their children Olivia M. Ingalls and Jaidyn M. Ingalls of Sheboygan.
Tito was preceded in death by his parents, Lydia Soto Lopez and Marcial Ramos of Puerto Rico as well as his nephew Johnny.
There will be a celebration of his life on September 15, 2019 at his home from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.
Tito's family would like to extend their gratitude to the angels of Sharon S. Richardson for their loving and tender care of Tito and give a special thank you to Fr. Matthew Widder of Holy Name Catholic Church. They would also like to express their appreciation to Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home for their assistance and guidance through this difficult time.
To the village of Julie Rios, Lisa Reed, Denise Jumes and Jennifer Butler, you all would do anything for love.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 8, 2019