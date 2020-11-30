1/1
Oswald F. "Ozzie" Neuert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oswald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oswald "Ozzie" F. Neuert

Sheboygan - Oswald F. Neuert, age 93, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls. He was born in Germany on September 27, 1927 and was the son of the late Franz and Olga Sadowski Neuert.

Ozzie - as his friends and family affectionately called him - grew up and attended school in Germany. At 17 he was drafted into the German army, a few months later captured by the Russians, and survived three years of Russian labor camps. After his release, he lived for a time in Germany, then he immigrated to the United States in1952, and met the love of his life, Rose Marie Burkart. They were married on May 29, 1954. They shared a long life together, living in Sheboygan Wisconsin at 707 Spring Ave., and raising two children.

Ozzie served in the U.S. Army in 1953 and became a US citizen during this time. He was employed at Hayssen Manufacturing Company for 34 years as their machine service parts coordinator.

Ozzie was a very warm and generous man. He was a singer, and a longtime member of the Concordia Singing Society and served as president, secretary, and treasurer. Ozzie was also a devout member of the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan and sang in their choir and worked in the food pantry.

Ozzie was beloved not only by his family, but many friends and members of the community. Survivors include his son Michael Neuert and his wife Angela, his daughter Victoria Neighbours and her husband Gary, his four grandsons Adam, Joseph, John and Matthew Neighbours, and his great granddaughter Sky Neighbours.

He was preceded in death by his wife Rose, grandson David Neighbours, and 10 brothers and sisters.

In accordance with the family's wishes, a private service for Ozzie will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in Sheboygan on Monday, November 30th.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reinbold Novak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved