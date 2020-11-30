Oswald "Ozzie" F. Neuert
Sheboygan - Oswald F. Neuert, age 93, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home in Sheboygan Falls. He was born in Germany on September 27, 1927 and was the son of the late Franz and Olga Sadowski Neuert.
Ozzie - as his friends and family affectionately called him - grew up and attended school in Germany. At 17 he was drafted into the German army, a few months later captured by the Russians, and survived three years of Russian labor camps. After his release, he lived for a time in Germany, then he immigrated to the United States in1952, and met the love of his life, Rose Marie Burkart. They were married on May 29, 1954. They shared a long life together, living in Sheboygan Wisconsin at 707 Spring Ave., and raising two children.
Ozzie served in the U.S. Army in 1953 and became a US citizen during this time. He was employed at Hayssen Manufacturing Company for 34 years as their machine service parts coordinator.
Ozzie was a very warm and generous man. He was a singer, and a longtime member of the Concordia Singing Society and served as president, secretary, and treasurer. Ozzie was also a devout member of the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Sheboygan and sang in their choir and worked in the food pantry.
Ozzie was beloved not only by his family, but many friends and members of the community. Survivors include his son Michael Neuert and his wife Angela, his daughter Victoria Neighbours and her husband Gary, his four grandsons Adam, Joseph, John and Matthew Neighbours, and his great granddaughter Sky Neighbours.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rose, grandson David Neighbours, and 10 brothers and sisters.
In accordance with the family's wishes, a private service for Ozzie will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum in Sheboygan on Monday, November 30th.
