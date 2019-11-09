|
|
Otis "Otie" E. Marquardt, Jr
Mequon - Otis "Otie" E. Marquardt, Jr, age 94 of Mequon, formerly of Port Washington, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home. Otis was born May 1, 1925, the son of the late Otis Sr. and Josephine (nee Mathe) Marquardt in Sheboygan ,Wisconsin. He was united in marriage on March 8, 1947 to Beth Horn at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. Otie served during WWII in the US Navy from April 1, 1943 to April 7, 1946. He served on the USS Gustafson "Greasy Gus" destroyer (DE182). He was a Proud Navy Veteran. He was employed at KMK Industries as a Traffic Coordinator for many plus years. After retirement he was a Marshall at Mee-Kwon Golf Course and also was a president of the Thursday League at Edgewater Golf Course. Otie was a senior golf Ozaukee County Tournament Winner. Otis is survived by his children, Susan J. (Bill) Gagainis, Sandra L. (Dennis) Wycklendt, & Michael J. (Lisabeth) Marquardt; 2 grandchildren, Jason and Nathan Wycklendt; 5 great grandchildren, Zakery, Zaden, George, Emersun & Charles Wycklendt and his sister, Rosemary (the late John) Kohls. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Beth who passed away on September 8, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019-12:00pm (Noon) at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67 N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg with Military Honors to follow. Relatives and friends are welcome at the church from 10:00am to 11:45am. Inurnment will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:30pm at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery,N2665 Highway QQ. King, Wisconsin. Family and friends are welcome to meet at the cemetery. Memorials to the family or , 801 Eighteenth St. NW, Washington, DC 20006 would be appreciated.The Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory in Cedarburg is assisting Otis's family. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com (262)377-0380
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019