Paisley Schwarten
Sheboygan - Paisley was born alongside her twin sister Tenley on March 4, 2020. Their birth itself was nothing short of a miracle, as they were born at 24 weeks. weighing only 1lb 13oz each and 13 inches long. Our Beautiful little Paisley after fighting a bad infection, ended her fight on March 29, 2020. She fought hard but ultimately there was another plan for her. She went peacefully and beautifully to a better place. Thank you for all the prayers and support for her. She will forever be with us.
Paisley is survived by her loving parents Jeremy and Emily (Tutas) her sisters Madyson, Izabella, brother Jayden and her twin sister Tenley, maternal grandparents Katie and Todd Tutas of Sheboygan and paternal grandmother Lucia Schwarten of Plymouth. Paisley is further survived by many special aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal Grandfather Todd Schwarten, Aunt Rachel Schwarten, infant Cousins Todd and Gemma Schwarten and by many other family members.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, officiated by Father Matthew Widder, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery. At a time in the future, a celebration of life will take place for Paisley.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 2, 2020