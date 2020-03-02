|
Pat L. Clyde
formerly of rural Elkhart Lake - Pat L. Clyde, age 91, fought a long and courageous battle until the Lord took her home on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Gables on the Pond where she had been a resident for over 6 years.
Pat was born in Milwaukee on March 29, 1928. She graduated from North Division High School. On November 22, 1980 she married Delbert Clyde. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2002. Together they remodeled a 120-year-old home to make it a group home for adults in the rural Elkhart Lake area. Pat was a foster parent to many children of all ages. She took on this role when her children were young, and spent more than 50 years caring for children. Pat enjoyed staying busy, the children in her life meant more than words could say. Taking bus trips to casinos was something Pat looked forward doing, just so she could try her luck at another BINGO game.
She is survived by her children: Sue (Frank) Gross, Slinger and Wayne (Cheryl) Shewell, Waldo and Gerald Pulaski, Elkhart Lake; her granddaughter: Kelly (Mark) Carothers, Rivers Road; and two great-grandchildren. Pat is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Del, and her sister and best friend Marion "Honey" Ruffert.
Funeral Services for Pat will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00PM at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, (815 6th Street, Kiel). Officiating at the service will be Pastor Denise Kwiatkowski. Pat will be laid to rest next to her husband Del at Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00PM until 1:45PM.
A memorial fund will be established in Pat's name.
The family would like to Thank Gable's on the Pond, Random Lake, for their outstanding and loving care given to Pat over the years.
The Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020