Sheboygan - Patricia A. Colombo age 76 of Sheboygan, passed away Friday morning June 7, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her family.



Born December 16, 1942 in Sheboygan to Frederick and Adeline Siewert Stocks, she attended local schools and graduated from North High School. In 1963, she was united in marriage to Richard Wagner to whom she was married for 19 years. She then married Rick Colombo on July 24th, 1982 in Sheboygan. Pat worked in sales and administrative positions for various companies throughout the years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, cooking, baking and spending time with her family.



Pat is survived by her three children, Jeff Wagner, Kristin (Greg Strasser) Wagner, and Greg Wagner; her granddaughter, Katelyn Kollath; three sisters, Janice Schmeiser, Marjorie Stocks, Mary (Michael) Hameister; her brother, Frederick Stocks; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, a daughter Kelly Wagner and her brother in law Richard Schmeiser.



A memorial service for Pat will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. Fr. Gideon Buya will officiate. Relative and friends are welcome at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.



A memorial fund has been established in Pat's name.



A memorial fund has been established in Pat's name.