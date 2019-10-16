|
|
Patricia A. Winters
Plymouth - Patricia A. "Pat" Winters, 73, of Plymouth passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center following a brief cardiac illness.
Patricia was born on September 28, 1946 in Plymouth a daughter to the late Francis and Margaret (Robinson) Gallagher. She graduated from Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School. On May 4, 1983 she was united in marriage to Gene Winters in Fond du Lac. They resided in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Gene preceded her in death and Patricia eventually returned to Plymouth to care for her mother. She was also a live in housekeeper and companion. Patricia enjoyed all sports and was an avid fan and follower of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She was also an excellent Wii bowler. She especially enjoyed participating in activities and dining at the Generations Intergenerational Center.
Patricia was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.
Patricia is survived by many cousins including Barbara (Robert) Ramm of Plymouth who served as her caregivers. She is further survived by many other friends. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her cousins, Sharon Robinson, Dennis Robinson, JoAnne Voeks and Lester Birnschein.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 PM, Saturday, October 19, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Plymouth with Rev. Philip Reifenberg as celebrant. Burial will be in Cemetery Park in Iron Mountain, MI. Family and friends may gather at the church, 115 Plymouth St., on Saturday from 11:30 AM until the time of Mass at 1 PM.
Memorials in Patricia's name for Generations Intergenerational Center and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center are preferred.
Patricia's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center staff and the staff of the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving Patricia's family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019