Patricia A. Wirtz
Patricia A. "Pat" Wirtz (Nee Schmitz), 79, of Plymouth (formerly of St. Cloud) passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, after a stroke and battle with dementia. She was surrounded by her loving family as she took her last breath and joined Denis in heaven. She was born on December 17, 1940, the second child of the late Sylvester and Ruth Schmitz.
She attended St. Ann Catholic Grade School and graduated from Kiel High School in 1959.
On August 20, 1960, she married Denis V. Wirtz of St. Cloud. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2019. Pat was a homemaker. She cared for children in her home for 20 years and will be fondly remembered by many families. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, reading, embroidery, bowling, playing sheepshead, gambling, and spending time with her family. In the later years, Pat and Denis enjoyed monthly casino bus trips and the many friends they made along the way. Pat will always be remembered for her fashion sense, quick wit, and "spunk".
She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in St. Cloud.
She is survived by her children, Tom Wirtz (Roxie) of Weston, Deb Wirtz Schwingle (Dan) of Salem, Ohio, Lori Grimes (Greg) of Plymouth, Cheri Wirtz of Oshkosh, and Peg Wirtz-Olsen (Scott) of Sun Prairie; grandchildren, Christopher (Mary) Wirtz, Kennedy (Abigail) Wirtz, Nolan Schwingle, Ali (fiancé Jon Renk), Meredith and Rob Grimes, Maddie and Garrett Wirtz-Olsen; step-grandchildren, Jesse Mattson, Brent (Jen) Mattson, and three great-grandchildren, Elise and Laney Wirtz, Taylor Pophal, with an additional great-grandchild due in June (Kennedy and Abby); three great great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Emily, and Kathryn Pophal; two brothers, Kenny (Barb) Schmitz, Jim (Phyllis) Schmitz; one sister, Karen "Peeper" Truttschel, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Denis, her sister, Marlene Andrew and brothers-in-law, Al Truttschel and Ronnie Andrew.
Private family services will be held. A mass and celebration of Pat's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial funds are being established in Pat's name for the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and the Altrusa House in Green Bay, which provides a home away from home for families to stay close to their loved ones while they're hospitalized.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit, www.suchonfh.com.
A special thank you to all of mom's caregivers at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, especially Cathy & Beth, and Pine Haven, especially Deb Neitzel, Trisha, Craig & Amy, along with the many others who gave her so much love and support. Also, a special thanks to her sister, "Peeper", for assisting the family in caring for Pat.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020