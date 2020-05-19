Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
6:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Patricia Ann Kalk


1937 - 2020
Patricia Ann Kalk Obituary
Patricia Ann Kalk

Sheboygan -

Patricia Ann Kalk, age 83, of Sheboygan, died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. She was born in Sheboygan on May 5, 1937 the daughter of the late Elmer and Gladys Buesing Radke.

She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1955. On February 18, 1961 she was united in marriage to Wayne Kalk. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2006. Patricia was a salesclerk at Evans and Kmart, and she was also a nurse's assistant at Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.

She was a current member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Patricia was a huge fan of Dwight Yoakam and King Leg, she attended many of their concerts with her daughter Sue. Patricia was known to her grandchildren as "Grandma Angel".

Survivors include her children, Linda (Robert) Meulbroek, of Sheboygan, Susan Lauer, of Howards Grove and David Kalk, of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Brett (Manda) Meulbroek, Brenda (Shannon) Alfson, Brandon (Shannon) Meulbroek, Britnee (Sara) Meulbroek and Paul (Amy) Lauer; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Abigail, Natalee, Tristan, Ava, Molly and Liam. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Beverly Schroeter and her great-granddaughter, Trisha Fay.

A memorial service for Patricia will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan with Rev. James Schulz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the nurses at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Valerie, Beth, and Kristin. In lieu of flowers please send memorials in Patricia's name to the Sheboygan County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 19, 2020
