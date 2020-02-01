|
Patricia "Patsy" Batt
Sheboygan - Patricia "Patsy" Batt passed away on February 1, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Patsy was born in Anchorage, Alaska on January 8, 1948 to Ervin and June (Schild) Batt and was the second of nine children.
At 8 years old Patsy came to Sheboygan to live with her paternal grandparents. After graduating from the Sheboygan Area School district, Patsy moved to the Olive Schaffer group home in Sheboygan. After living at Sheboygan County Comprehensive Health Center for some years, in 1992 Patsy moved to Homes for Independent Living's Southmoor Group home in Sheboygan, where she greatly enjoyed the friendships and connections she formed with the other 3 lady residents and her caregivers. In May of 1999, Patsy reached a personal milestone and goal; she successfully moved into her own apartment, where she lived, with support, for over 10 years. She enjoyed entertaining friends and spending time with her pet cats, whom she was a great caregiver to. In 2009 she moved into Stoney Creek, another Homes for Independent Living home, in Sheboygan Falls with 3 other ladies where she could have 24-hour support again. Patsy enjoyed living at Stoney Creek where she formed strong relationships with the residents and her beloved caregivers, most have been there since she had arrived.
Patsy was employed at RCS Empowers for over 25 years, working in packaging, she was a productive employee and always said she loved her job. In her retirement, Patsy attended Paragon Community Services where she got out to enjoy the community often. Patsy has always been a very social person and has made lots of friends throughout her life. She has many friends among her coworkers from RCS Empowers, Paragon and her group homes but she also made lasting impressions with her caregivers, many of them having worked with Patsy for decades. Patsy had a great sense of humor and was quick to join in the laughter of life.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Diane Watson and her beloved brother, Michael Batt. She leaves behind sisters, Susan Gabler from Colorado, Sharon Oster from Wyoming, Debra Watson and Karen Melven both from Alaska; her brothers, David Batt and Frederick Watson III both in Alaska. She will also be missed by her adopted family SueAnn and Tina Schuh and her many friends and caregivers.
There were so many people who we want to send a deep thank you to, for over Patsy's life, many individuals worked tirelessly to ensure Patsy had the best quality of life. A heartfelt thank you to Sharon Richardson Hospice center for the care they provided Patsy at the end of her life, so that she could live the end of her life on her terms. Lastly a very special thank you for the years of care and support Homes for Independent Living has provided to Patsy, you helped her make her life what she wanted it to be and clearly showed her endless love and kindness.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Generations Center in Plymouth (1500 Douglas Dr.) from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m., with the service beginning 5:30 p.m. Please come and join us in celebrating Patsy's life.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020