|
|
Patricia C. Goetsch
Sheboygan - Patricia Clarice Goetsch fell asleep in death at 12:05 am on Sunday November 3rd, 2019. Patricia was born Patricia Berg to her parents Dorothy and Alton Berg on June 28th, 1941. Patricia had four brothers, Jim Berg (deceased) Donny Berg (deceased), Butch Berg (deceased) and Bruce (Deb) Berg of Fond du Lac, WI and four sisters, Waunie Hausler (deceased) Jane Payne (deceased) Dawn (Ken) Liebergen of Sheboygan Falls, WI, and Dede Schelk of Plymouth, WI. Later in life, she married Warren H. Goetsch who has preceded Patricia in death (1941 - 1997). Patricia had three children: Amy DeLong of Milwaukee, WI, James Goetsch of Sheboygan, WI, and Raquel (Rob) Warner of Guatemala, Central America. She is also survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
As a young adult, Patricia loved sports and even coached girls middle school basketball. Through the years, Patricia struggled with adverse and declining health. She loved her cat Mia very much. Patricia enjoyed reading the Bible. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Patricia looked forward to a real ahead under God's Kingdom. "'And he [God] will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.' And the One seated on the throne said: 'Look! I am making all things new.' Also he says: 'Write, for these words are faithful and true.' "- Revelation 21: 3-5
A funeral talk for Patricia will be given Saturday November 9th at 5 pm by Paul Palosaari at the Kingdom Hall, 3328 North Avenue, Sheboygan, WI. Any who'd like to attend are welcome.
Memorials in Patricia's name are preferred.
Patricia's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Morningside Nursing Home. Their care and support is deeply appreciated.
The family is being served by Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services of Plymouth.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019