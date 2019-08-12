|
Patricia "Pat" Conger
Plymouth - Patricia "Pat" Conger, 97, formerly of Plymouth, died August 5, 2019 at Heartland of Henry Nursing Home in Henry, Illinois.
The former Patricia Buchman was born in Suring, Oconto, Wisconsin, 28 Jan 1922 a daughter of Roy and Dora Gust Buchman. She was married to Wayne Conger in Plymouth on June 23, 1957.
Her husband Wayne preceded her Dec 17, 1995 in Plymouth. She was also preceded by 3 brothers and a sister, Merrit, Allan, Roy Jr Buchman, and Jane Chappell.
She is survived by a step-son Rex Conger and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per her wishes, her body will be donated to the University Medical School in Illinois.
There is no Funeral or Funeral Mass as per her wishes. Donations in her name can be made to a or to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019