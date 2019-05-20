|
|
Patricia D. Antonia
Oostburg - Patricia Antonia passed away surrounded by her loving family in the morning hours of Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was 70 years old.
Patty was born in Port Washington on March 17, 1949, daughter of Myron and Helen Schultz Fellenz. She grew up in the Town of Saukville, and graduated with the first graduating class of Ozaukee High school in 1967. On August 26, 1967, she married Richard "Tony" Antonia at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Saukville. The couple raised their family in Saukville until they moved to Oostburg in 1992.
Patty was a member of Oostburg Christian Reformed Church. In her free time, she enjoyed socializing with friends and family, sewing, baking, cooking and loved watching movies, especially musicals.
She is survived by her three children: Brian (Sue) Antonia of West Bend, Renee (Ken) Braeger of Eldorado, and Michelle (Jason) Bertram of Waunakee. She is further survived by five grandchildren: Candice Bertram of Madison, Rebekah, Hannah and Rachel Antonia all of West Bend, and Danielle (Adam) Schueller of Appleton, four great-grandchildren: Noah, Elijah, Amelia, and Phoebe, one brother Al (Linda) Ramthun of Milwaukee, Betty Mae Schmitz of White Creek, two sisters-in-law Eileen (John) Haapakoski of Tomahawk and Sadonna Antonia of Cudahy, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years Tony, and siblings Romy, Elroy, and Marvin Ramthun, John Fellenz, Diane Bell and Vernette Goeden.
Funeral services for Patty will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23rd, at 7:00 PM at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 171 N. Royal Ave., Belgium. Pastor Drew Zylstra will preside over the service. The family will receive visitors at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23rd from 4:00 PM until the time of the services.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan and St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay for all their compassion and care in this difficult time.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Belgium is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 20, 2019