Patricia Ida Horness
Howards Grove - Patricia Ida Horness, 87, of Howards Grove, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born December 29, 1932, in Sheboygan, to the late David Jacob and Lenora Sophia (Schmitz) Welsch. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1950.
On July 22, 1954, she married Lt. Robert R. Horness in Laredo, Texas. She and her husband were stationed in Weathersfield, England from 1955 until 1959, where their two oldest children were born, Robert II and David. The couple came back to the United States, and were stationed in Missouri, where their next two children were born, Kristi and Thomas. They were stationed in Indiana, where she began her love of nursing and was a nursing volunteer as a "Grey Lady." She continued her nursing career by attending LTC and graduating as an LPN. She was employed at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center from that time until her retirement in 1994.
During her retirement, she and Bob enjoyed traveling, golfing, shopping and spending time with family. Over the years, she had a special bond with her dogs, Topper, Chappie and Sassy. In July of 2004, the couple renewed their wedding vows for their 50th wedding anniversary, sharing that memory with many family and friends. Bob preceded her in death on September 14, 2004. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Altar Guild.
Patricia is survived by her children, Robert II (Debra) Horness, David (Diann) Horness, Kristi (Douglas) Luecke and Tom (Leslie) Horness; thirteen grandchildren, Trish, Tonia, Crystal, Makenna, Rebecca, Christopher, Lindsay, Matt, Josh, Cory, Marc, Megan and Zac; 18 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Sophie, Cole, Austin, Isabelle, Alex, Isaac, Charlotte, Amelia, Mollie, Declan, Rowan, Lloyd, Luisa, Eden, Dougie, Thomas and Kolton and another boy due in August. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Bob, she was preceded in death by three grandsons, Robbie, Nicholas and Keith, three brothers and one sister.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church (222 Church Street, Kohler) with Rev. Robert Steele officiating. Friends may call on Tuesday, at the church, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Eugene "Pootie" and Dorothy Herzog, her wonderful neighbors, the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Chaplain Marianne Brandt.