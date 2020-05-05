|
|
Patricia J. Plotka
Sheboygan - Patricia J. Plotka, of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully into eternal life on May 4, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born February 24, 1947, in Sheboygan, to the late Arthur and Freida (Zeier) Martens. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School. On September 24, 1985, she was united in marriage to Robert Plotka at Immaculate Conception Parish.
Patricia served the Lord as a loving wife and mother. Pat had many hobbies including cooking, traveling with her family, attending her daughter's theatre performances, boating with her husband and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Greg) Heinen: one sister, Bernadine (Richard) Watson and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marianne (Tom) Ingels and Gwendolyn Martens.
Due to the worldwide pandemic, private family services will be held. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to send online condolences.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Martella, Dr. Jay Balachandran and Dr. Jeffrey Schenck for their wonderful, compassionate care.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 5 to May 7, 2020