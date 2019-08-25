Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The Chapel
25270 W. Illinois Route 60
Grey's Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kerwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Pat" Kerwin


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia "Pat" Kerwin Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Kerwin

Round Lake, IL - Patricia "Pat" Kerwin, age 76 of Round Lake, IL, died unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, August 21, 2019.

Pat was born November 22, 1942 in Sheboygan, WI to Fred and Antoinette (nee Toni) Hollander. Pat attended Sheboygan Christian School and graduated from North High School, class of 1960.

On January 28, 1967 Pat and Jim Kerwin were united in marriage.

Pat was employed in various positions as her husband transferred to different cities for work, ending her working career at Wind Mill Woodworking in Sheboygan Falls.

Pat was a teacher in the Friendship Club in Sheboygan. She and Jim enjoyed traveling, including visiting many of the National Parks and spending some winter months in both Florida and Arizona.

One of Pat's greatest desires was to be a wife, mother and grandmother. She did that with great dedication to all her family. She is survived by her husband Jim of Round Lake, IL and their son Michael Kerwin of Wilmette, IL. She is further survived by seven grandchildren: Aidan, Caroline, Anna, Evan, Ella, Allyson and Erik; her sister Peg Hollander, sister-in-law Beth Hollander, former daughter-in-law Sandra Tyrie, son-in-law Kevin (Jill) Novak, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her daughter Amy Kerwin Novak, brother Fred Hollander, sister-in-law Karen Hollander, parents-in-law Elvira and Emil Kerwin and brother-in-law John Kerwin.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Chapel, 25270 W. Illinois Route 60, Grey's Lake, IL.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now