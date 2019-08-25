|
|
Patricia "Pat" Kerwin
Round Lake, IL - Patricia "Pat" Kerwin, age 76 of Round Lake, IL, died unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, August 21, 2019.
Pat was born November 22, 1942 in Sheboygan, WI to Fred and Antoinette (nee Toni) Hollander. Pat attended Sheboygan Christian School and graduated from North High School, class of 1960.
On January 28, 1967 Pat and Jim Kerwin were united in marriage.
Pat was employed in various positions as her husband transferred to different cities for work, ending her working career at Wind Mill Woodworking in Sheboygan Falls.
Pat was a teacher in the Friendship Club in Sheboygan. She and Jim enjoyed traveling, including visiting many of the National Parks and spending some winter months in both Florida and Arizona.
One of Pat's greatest desires was to be a wife, mother and grandmother. She did that with great dedication to all her family. She is survived by her husband Jim of Round Lake, IL and their son Michael Kerwin of Wilmette, IL. She is further survived by seven grandchildren: Aidan, Caroline, Anna, Evan, Ella, Allyson and Erik; her sister Peg Hollander, sister-in-law Beth Hollander, former daughter-in-law Sandra Tyrie, son-in-law Kevin (Jill) Novak, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her daughter Amy Kerwin Novak, brother Fred Hollander, sister-in-law Karen Hollander, parents-in-law Elvira and Emil Kerwin and brother-in-law John Kerwin.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Chapel, 25270 W. Illinois Route 60, Grey's Lake, IL.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 25, 2019