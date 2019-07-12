|
Patricia L. Hartmann
Kiel - Patricia L. Hartmann, age 85, a resident of Kiel, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at Aurora Medical Center, Grafton on Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019.
Pat was born on July 4, 1934, daughter of the late Leo and Viola (Rock) Walsdorf in Kiel. She was a graduate of Kiel High School with the class of 1953. On May 9, 1953 she was united in marriage to Al Hartmann at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Pat's life was dedicated to her family, taking great pride in raising her children. She was a wonderful caregiver to her family and friends; Pat opened her door and heart to anyone that needed it. She loved her large family gatherings at the cottage on Spring Lake celebrating her 4th of July birthday every year including this year with most of her 70 family members present for her 85th birthday. Pat was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church for most of her life, where she served as Sacristan for 30 years. She was a St. Vincent De Paul Society member and volunteer. Pat was also a member of Christian Women, Kiel VFW Auxiliary, Family Pride Homemakers, Willowdale Auxiliary and a lifetime member of Kiel Historical Society. She enjoyed her weekly card clubs and her morning coffee with friends.
Pat is survived by her husband of 66 years: Al Hartmann; children: Edward (Christine) Hartmann, John (Cindy) Hartmann, Elizabeth (James) Reiss, Mary Lou (Michael) Vogel, and Tamela (Scott) Wagner; proud grandma to her grandchildren: Pamela Hartmann (Chad), Gregory (Courtney) Hartmann, Melissa Hartmann (Brian), Jaimie (Peter) Danes, Shanen (Courtney) Hartmann, Stacey (Jesse) Born, Jeb (Jenny) Reiss, Kayla Reiss (Freddy), Tara Vogel, Leah (Mark) Hersey, Susan (Craig) Steinhart, Megan (Zebulun) Weber, and Haley Wagner; her 32 great- grandchildren with 1 on the way, a great-great granddaughter; brothers: Dave (Eileen) Walsdorf and Mike (Lois) Walsdorf; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Nancy Walsdorf, Karen Walsdorf, Sister Therese Hartmann, Adam (Anita) Hartmann, Hugo (Delores) Hartmann, Gervase Meyers, and Magdalene Hartmann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Jean (Bill) Fromm; brothers: Daniel Walsdorf and Tim Walsdorf, infant brother, Stanley Walsdorf, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial for Pat will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 6:00 pm at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel). Officiating at the service will be Fr. Carl Diederichs and Deacon Bernard "Pat" Knier assisting. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at Church from 2:30 pm until 5:30 pm when brief family rites will be held.
The family would like to thank St. Nazianz First Responders, Valders Ambulance, the staff at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, and Aurora Medical Center Grafton for going above and beyond for Pat and the care shown to her family.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 12 to July 13, 2019