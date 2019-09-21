|
Patricia L. Kammerzelt
Sheboygan - Patricia L. Kammerzelt, age 76, formerly of Cleveland, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Patricia was born in Sheboygan on September 9, 1943 in Sheboygan, the daughter of LeRoy and Florence (nee Koehn) Hacker. Her mother later married Charles Dillman who together raised her and her siblings. She attended local schools and was part of the first graduating class from South High School in 1961.
On June 29, 1963 Patricia was united in marriage with Robert Kammerzelt at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death May 2, 2018. Patricia was a dedicated, 30 year employee of the Sheboygan Area School District where she was the head custodian until her retirement in 2003.
Patricia loved to cook and entertain her family and friends. She enjoyed bird watching, trips up north with the girls, shopping with her daughter, playing cribbage and spending time with Robert on the golf course and at their condo. She will be remembered for her awesome sense of humor and being an amazing mom and grandmother. Spending time with her family and visits with the granddogs were some of the most precious things to Patricia. The memories made with her will always be treasured and never be forgotten. She was a very compassionate and loving lady and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Patricia is survived by her three children, Scott (Shelly) Kammerzelt, Kelly (Warren) Roelse and Cory (Kris) Kammerzelt, grandchildren, Hillary, Haley, and Ramsey Kammerzelt, Hope (Derick) Hagenow, Gabrielle, and Gavin Roelse, Cody (fiancée Jenny Belken) and Dalton Kammerzelt and three great grandchildren, Payton, Ryin, and Leighton Hagenow and one great-grandson on the way. She is further survived by brothers: Lance (Sharon) Hacker, Lee (Joyce) Hacker, and Michael (Brenda) Dillman, mother-in-law Laura Kammerzelt, brothers-in-law: James (Diane) Kammerzelt and Gerald (Linda) Kammerzelt, sister-in-law Sharyn (Bill) Mondloch, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents LeRoy Hacker and Florence and Charles Dillman, father-in-law Arthur Kammerzelt, granddaughter Mackenzie Roelse, sister Lynne and Al Kuklinski, brother-in-law Billy Grider.
A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 5:00PM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Zimmer Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd, Sheboygan, with Rev. Mark Janzen officiating. Family will receive visitors from 3:00-5:00PM at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Lutheran Cemetery.
The family would like to personally thank the offices of Dr. Matthews and Dr. Coulis, nurses and doctors at St. Nicholas Hospital, and the compassionate staff from Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. The support you have shown for our family is greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Patricia's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 21, 2019