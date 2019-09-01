|
Patricia "Pat" Lohse
Sheboygan - Patricia A. Lohse, age 76, of Sheboygan passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Pat was born July 19, 1943, in Sheboygan, WI, to the late Gottlieb and Marie (Hansch) Herber. Pat was a 1961 graduate of South High School. She married her first husband, Eugene Albrecht, on September 28, 1963. She later married Robert Lohse on December 16, 1994; he preceded her in death on May 16, 2018. Pat worked in the Sheboygan City Clerk's office beginning in 1982, and was elected City Clerk in 1989, retiring in 2004. She and her husband retired to Mesa, AZ, in 2004; she returned to Sheboygan in 2018 following his death.
She enjoyed needlepoint, playing cards, making and donating no-tie fleece blankets for hospitals, and most of all spending time with her family. She and her husband had a special love of eagle collectibles.
Survivors include her sons DuWayne Albrecht of Byron, GA, and Jeffrey Albrecht of Sheboygan, her daughter and son-in-law Brenda (Michael) Dillman of Sheboygan; grandchildren Shayne (Karli) Albrecht, Sydney Albrecht (fiancé Benjamin Molter), Shannon Albrecht, Skyler Albrecht, Nathan (Laurie) Dillman, Adam (Laura) Dillman, Amanda (Joshua) Graminske; great grandchildren Herschel, Greenlee, and Myron Dillman, Lilyana and Isabelle Dillman, and special great grandson Barrett Graminske; brothers and sisters Robert (Eldonna) Herber of Sheboygan, Marlys (Frank) Lohr of Sheboygan Falls, Eugene (Larvelle) Herber of Madison, and Karen Murphy of Sun City West, AZ; and her cat, Maximus "Max".
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers-in-law John Murphy and Harland Nonhof, and a sister-in-law Delores Herber.
A memorial service to celebrate Pat's life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sheboygan Falls, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 5:30pm, officiated by Pastor Kyle Backhaus. Visitation will begin at 4:30pm until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name for St. Paul Lutheran Church.
A special thanks for Dr. Brandon Phelps, Dr. Michael Brooks, DaVita Sheboygan Dialysis and the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
