Patricia Longstaff
Patricia Longstaff

Plymouth - Patricia M. Longstaff, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Sheboygan Health Services facility.

She was born on October 3, 1938 in Birmingham, England, a daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Broomfield) Tomlinson. Pat graduated from Oldknow Road Secondary Modern School in England.

On June 27, 1959, she married Derek G. Longstaff at the Sheldon Parish Church in Birmingham. The couple moved to Wisconsin in 1970, residing in Kohler, Hingham, and Plymouth. Pat worked as a Tour Coordinator at the Kohler Design Center from 1985-1989.

Pat enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son: Mark (Barbara) Longstaff of Mayville, granddaughter: Brittany Longstaff of Ontario, WI, grandson: Derek Ray Longstaff of Sheboygan Falls, sister: Carole (Donald) Haigh of England, brothers-in-law: Brian (Barbara) Longstaff and Roger (Sylvia) Longstaff, both of England, and sister-in-law: Minden Longstaff of England. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son: Anthony Longstaff, brother-in-law: Jeffrey Longstaff, and father and mother-in-law: Gordon and Mary Longstaff.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday (September 23, 2020) at 1:00 P.M. at the Woodland Cemetery in Kohler. Rev. Beth Petzke, Pastor of Grace U.C.C. in Kohler, will officiate.

There will be a time to gather and greet family at the cemetery from 12:30 P.M. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Pat's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.

The family would like to send special thanks to the staffs of Sheboygan Health Services and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Pat.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
