|
|
Patricia Louise "Pat" Hering
Sheboygan - Patricia Louise "Pat" Hering, 82, of Sheboygan, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital.
Born November 28, 1937 in Sheboygan, Patricia was a daughter of the late Roman and Gertrude Trester Wallace. She attended Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School and graduated from Central High School in 1955.
Following raising her seven children, Pat worked as a switchboard operator at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center until her retirement. She previously worked at Quality State Oil in Sheboygan. She was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping and looked forward to the annual family camping trip to Crystal Lake where she is remembered with a memorial bench on the shores of Crystal Lake. She was an animal lover who adopted many, many cats and dogs over the years. They were all waiting for her on the other side of the "Rainbow Bridge." Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and pets.
She is survived by her children, Nicki (Chris) Boldt, Sheboygan Falls, Lori Warrick, Chippewa Falls, Michael (JoAnn) Hering, San Pedro, CA, Jodi Hering, Ft. Pierce, FL, Patrick (Jen) Hering, Grand Cayman, Steven Hering, Sheboygan, and Chris Hering, Sheboygan; her twelve grandchildren, Erin Tyrrell, Sheboygan, Dr. Kasper Warrick, San Diego, CA, Dr. Laiken (Sarah) Warrick, Marshfield, Dr. Teagen (Nikki Neumann) Warrick, Duluth, MN, Sabyn Warrick, Madison, Amanda Boldt, Sheboygan Falls, Sawyer Boldt, Madison, Serena Hering, Seattle, WA, Lyra Hering, Seattle, WA, Cody Hering, Grand Cayman, and Joey & Brian Simeoni, CA; her three great grandchildren, Brynn and Keeley Tyrrell, Sheboygan, and Evey Jo Warrick, Marshfield; and her beloved dog, Kiya; her brother Roman James Wallace, Elgin, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Jane Wallace.
A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in her name to benefit Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Vincent Hospital and St. Nicholas Hospital for all of their loving care and support.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Pat's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020