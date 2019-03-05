Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Patricia P. Zabel


1937 - 2019
Patricia P. Zabel Obituary
Patricia P. Zabel

Sheboygan - Patricia P. Zabel, 82, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at The Waterford at Plymouth. She was born February 5, 1937 in Kiel to Earl and Sophia (Kulweir) Sternbeck. She graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan.

On November 8, 1957 she was united in marriage to Robert Zabel. Patricia worked for State Farm Insurance for 10 years before going to work as a Secretary for the x-ray department at Memorial Hospital where she retired.

Patricia was very proud of her family, her life was brightened or at least made exciting by numerous dogs, hamsters, cats, mice, pet fish and a goose acquired mostly by her children. She enjoyed spending time Up North at their cabin in Florence, creating many memories with her family, swimming and ATVing. She also loved to bake, knit, and crafting. She was also a Girl Scout Leader.

Patricia is survived by her husband Robert, children; Kim Zabel, Kay (Steve) Schinabeck, and Kevin (Bonny) Zabel, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Phil Fulcher and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, a brother, daughter-in-law Ruth Zabel and brother-in-law Clyde Fredricks.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with Pastor Pat Hennen officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice in Patricia's name.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses at The Waterford and Heartland Hospice for all the comfort and care they provided.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 5, 2019
