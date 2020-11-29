1/1
Patricia R. "Patty" Tomazin
Patricia R. "Patty" Tomazin

Sheboygan - Patricia R. "Patty" Tomazin, 80, of Sheboygan, passed away at St. Nicholas Hospital on Sunday, November 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on Christmas Day in 1939. Patty was united in marriage to Frankie Tomazin on March 23, 1957 at Ss Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Patty earned her GED and went to LTC after raising her four children. There she earned an Early Childhood Development degree, graduating with honors. In 2007, she retired from the daycare at Lakeland College. She collected elephant figurines and enjoyed going to the circus. She loved watching her children and grandchildren grow up. One of her favorite things was the Tomazin family weekend in Wild Rose and her once-a-year "summer hummer".

Patty is survived by her four children, Debbie (Ronald) Reinholz, Patrick Tomazin, Tamara Gruenke and Colleen (David) Kapellen; grandchildren, Paige and Madison Gruenke and Anthony and Megan Kapellen; step grandchildren, Jenn (Ty) Gutschow and Scott (Tammy) Reinholz; sister, Dolly Nack; sister-in-law, Nancy Timler and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Margaret (Smith) Gasser; husband, Frankie; grandchild, Andrew Gruenke; son-in-law, Glenn Gruenke; siblings, Maymie (Heinie) Bintzler and Donald (Susie) Smith; brothers-in-law, Marvin "Babe" Timler and Louie Tomazin as well as other extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association in Patty's name. Condolences may be expressed online at www.reinboldfh.com.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of Patty's caregivers, especially the staff at St. Nicholas Hospital 5th Floor ICU and the Sheboygan Station #2 Fire Department for their care given to Patty and her family.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2020.
