Patricia E. Schaller, 83, died Friday evening June 21, 2019 at Azura Memory Care, Sheboygan where she had been a resident for the past three years. She was born on November 27, 1935 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Peter & Elsie (Hertel) Schaller.
Pat attended SS Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School and was a 1954 graduate of Kiel High School. She went on to receive her K-12 Physical Education Degree from UW LaCrosse in 1958. Pat joined the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa, as Sister Donata, from 1963 to 1971. After leaving the sisterhood, she joined the Janesville Public School System for many years until her retirement. After her retirement, she enjoyed her time in Arizona and Nevada before returning to Wisconsin in 2016.
Pat was God's loyal servant serving in many ministries. She was an astute casino gambler, especially loving her Bingo. She was proud to serve God's work as a teacher in many capacities. She was generous with her talents and time. She supported many charities. Her ultimate love was that of dogs. She did initial training with therapy dogs. She was always a dog mom. Her beloved Bonnie was the love of her life.
Survivors include her sister; Janice (John) Salchert, Port Washington, Nieces and Nephews; Kim (Tim) Fifrick, Karla (Julian) Perez, Mark (Karen) Schaller, Michael (Julie) Schaller, Julie Salchert (Mike Lammi), and Jeff (Linda) Salchert. Further survived by great nieces and nephews; Randy, Rick & Matt (GodSon), Anthony & Aundrea, Ryan & Mitchell, Max & Chloe, Nicole & Alyssa. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother; Ronald (Judith) Schaller.
The family would like to thank so many that supported Pat. Collette, you were the instrument to peace for Pat during a difficult time and beyond. Her family at Azura no words can express the appreciation for the care, compassion and love that you have for your residents. You are where you are at for a reason. You make a difference! Keep bringing smiles and joy to every resident everyday as often as possible. Always do what you can, with what you have, from where you are.
Funeral Mass for Patricia will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (423 Fremont St. Kiel) Family and friends may gather at the church for a time of visitation from 10:00am on Tuesday until the time of Mass at 11:00am. Burial to follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Plymouth.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 24, 2019