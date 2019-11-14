Services
Sheboygan - Patricia V. Kedder O'Neil, formerly of St. Germain, WI, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was 79 years old.

Pat was born February 7, 1940 in Chicago, IL, the only child of Alfred and Mary (nee Iwanowski) Kedder. She graduated from Schurz High School in Chicago. On September 13, 1958, she was united in marriage with Robert O'Neil.

The couple moved to Sheboygan in 1974, where they resided for the next 24 years. For over 30 years, Pat worked as a cashier in the credit department at Sears. After retirement, Pat and Robert moved to St. Germain where they spent much of their free time volunteering at the Howard Young Medical Center. In 2018, the couple returned to Sheboygan.

Pat enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, casino trips, fishing, and above all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Robert, and their children: Robin (Richard) Wagner of Orland Park, IL, Patrick (Hollie) O'Neil of Sheboygan and Karen (Paul) Carenen of Orland Hills, IL. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Shelley Wagner, Katie (Brian) Dizonno and Dani and Paul "Rob" Carenen, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mary Kedder.

A Memorial Service celebrating Pat's life will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 noon - 2:00 PM. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
