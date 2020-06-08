Patricia "Patt" Vande Loo
Elkhart Lake - Patricia Ann "Patt" Vande Loo, 67, formerly of Elkhart Lake, died Wednesday evening June 3, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay. She was born on January 19, 1953, daughter of the late George & Gertrude (Leiteritz) Vande Loo. Patt attended St. Fidelis and St. Isidore Grade Schools and was a 1971 graduate of Kiel High School. She furthered her education at Lakeshore Technical College.
Patt had previously worked for Garton Toy, Kohler Company, Bordens - Plymouth for 22 years, Donahue Company, St. Nicholas Hospital and Toro of Plymouth. She was a member of the Plymouth Eagles, #1312 F.O.E. and the Plymouth Alliance Church. Patt was an extremely gifted artist and handy-woman. She was always generous with her time and talents. She enjoyed playing baseball, bowling and puttering around the house with her yard and garden. Patt loved growing up on the farm, caring for the animals, working the land, and being surrounded by nature.
She is survived by daughter, Stacie, her absolute pride and joy, her sister; Mary (Bob) Doherty of Ormond Beach, FL, her aunt and uncle, LaVerne & Harlan Albrecht of Kiel, and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister; Patricia Marie, loving godmother Angeline Vande Loo, aunts and uncles: Jane and Lester Vande Loo, Ann and Anthony Vande Loo, Adele and Herbert Kutz, Lorraine and Francis Vande Loo, Delores and Alois Hauch, Ann and Ray Larson, Catherine and Ralph Fenn, Dorothy and Herbert Erdmann, Fern and Willard Leiteritz, Doris and Milton Leiteritz, and cousins: Jeffrey Kutz, Larry Albrecht, Keith Leiteritz and Tod Leiteritz.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering for family and friends will take place at a later date.
Patt's last thoughts were of all the wonderful people she had met along her life's journey. She regrets she could not have seen them all one last time just to say "thank you."
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.