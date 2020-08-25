1/1
Patricia "Patty" Zimmeth
1956 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Zimmeth

Sheboygan Falls - Patricia "Patty" Zimmeth of Sheboygan Falls, WI fell asleep in death unexpectedly on August 19, 2020 from health complications at Memorial Hospital. She was 64 years old.

She was Born on February 6, 1956 in Mankato, MN to Raymond and Mary (Ahern) Zimmeth, who preceded her in death along with her beloved step father John "Jack" Schomaker of Klamath Falls, OR, and later of Houston, TX.

Patty lived in several places in her life including San Jose, CA, Kansas City, MO, and St. Paul, MN. She settled in Sheboygan Falls, where she has lived for 26 years.

She drew strength from the love of her family, friends and her strong faith in God's promises for the future. Although she struggled with health problems most of her life and was shy by nature, she always had time for kind words, encouragement and support those in need.

A lover of music, Patty also had a keen eye for home decoration and enjoyed creating unique crafts to enhance the comforts of home life. She was a devoted member of the South Sheboygan congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Patty is survived by her siblings Maureen Husting, Charles (Julie) Zimmeth and Edward Zimmeth. She will always be Aunt Patty to Jonah (Megan) Husting and Macrae (David Telindert) Husting and their two children, Henry and Sullivan Telindert.

Patty will be deeply missed by those she touched.

The family is hosting a Zoom funeral Friday, August 28, 2020 opening with a slide show at 6:00 p.m. followed by a brief talk by her nephew Jonah. Anyone who wishes to share their fun past experience about Patty, please do so after the talk.

If you have questions regarding the Zoom funeral, please contact: Scott Sajdowitz at (920)226-4401.

If you have never used Zoom before, you can join in 15 minutes prior to the funeral for help with the settings.

Meeting ID: 988 3907 9521

Password: 54321

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Patty's arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Funeral
06:00 PM
Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53801
920-452-1481
