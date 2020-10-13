Patsy Louise Schmidt
Sheboygan - Patsy Schmidt was born on September 11, 1947 and went home to the arms of her Heavenly Father on October 8, 2020 at the age of 73. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School. During her working years she worked for Lakeland Coats, Nemschoff and was a CNA at Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Patsy was skilled at cross stitching with intricate detail, was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed watching Wisconsin football, she enjoyed cooking and loved her family fiercely, she had such great pride in her grandchildren.
Patsy is survived by her children, Jason Schmidt and Lynn Kropuenske; grandchildren, Victoria Schmidt, Amanda Giesen, Ashley (Damian) Anderkin, Matt Giesen, Jacob Giesen, Alex Baker, Elijah Baker and Elisabeth Kropuenske; great-grandson, Gabriel Giesen; siblings, Barb Wield, Marcia (Ernie) Roob and Dan (Judy) Weissgerber. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews. Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Loretta Weissgerber; brothers, Michael, David and Steven Weissgerber; grandson, Vincent Baker and brother-in-law, Joseph Wield.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Private family services will be held. Facial masks will be required for the time of visitation.
The family would like to thank the staff at Morningside Nursing Home for their wonderful care of Patsy in her last days.
