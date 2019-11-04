|
Paul A. Albinger
West Bend - Paul A. Albinger, 79, of West Bend, passed away on All Saints Day, Friday, November 1, 2019, at The Cottages at Cedar Run in West Bend where he was a resident since January.
He was born on July 17, 1940 to the late Albert and Louise (nee Duernberger) Albinger in West Bend, WI. During high school Paul worked at Sentry Foods. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. Paul then worked for Ford Bacon & Davis for one year installing pipeline. On September 30, 1961 he was united in marriage to Donna Mae Liegl at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. He was activated in the National Guard 32nd Red Arrow Division for a year and a half at Fort Lewis in Washington. When he returned, Paul worked at Jim Handy Hardware as an assistant manager for 3 years. Paul then worked for Retail Credit Company as an insurance investigator for six years followed by five years employment at Rural Mutual Insurance. In 1971, he formed his own insurance agency which he ran for 30 years until retirement.
Paul was involved with many organizations: served as President on the board of directors for Moraine Mutual Insurance Company, past governor of the West Bend Moose Lodge as well as several other positions, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, and a member of the West Bend Noon Kiwanis Club, serving as president and various officer positions. In addition, he served on many committees at Holy Angels Catholic Church where he was a lifelong member. Paul was an avid motorsports enthusiast (Harley Davidson, Corvette, and snowmobiling). He enjoyed going to his second home in Crivitz and boating on High Falls Flowage.
Paul is survived by his wife, Donna Albinger; two children, Mike (Sandy) Albinger of Plover and Sandi (Jeff) Sheridan of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Amy Albinger, Adam (Fiancée Tanna Wirkus) Albinger, Lexi Sheridan, and Matt Sheridan; a sister, Marilyn Liepert; a brother, Tom (Patti) Albinger; a sister-in-law, Kay (Gene) Schmid; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Ralph Liepert and Ken Liegl.
A Memorial Mass in remembrance of Paul will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend.
Visitation will be at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to Holy Angels School Trust Fund, West Bend High School Class of 1958 Scholarship fund, or Cedar Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Cottages and Cedar Hospice for all their help, compassion and care.
The Myrhum Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Paul's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019