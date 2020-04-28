|
Paul D. Petta
Sheboygan - Paul Douglas Petta, age 68, died at St Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee, on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from complications due to heart failure.
He was born June 2nd, 1951 in the city of Sheboygan to the late Harold and Margaret Petta. He attended area schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1969.
Paul worked for Wisconsin Power & Light and then in large appliance maintenance and repair.
His passion was music of many genres. He cherished his LP's, CD's, tapes and books of all his favorite artists. He cared for and loved many cats throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed repairing cars, collecting sound systems, and bowling.
Paul is survived by his brother Harold and wife Lee Petta of Appleton; his sons Ian and wife Miwa Petta of Japan, and Neil Petta of Maryland; daughter Lauren (Lori) Petta of North Carolina; granddaughter Tamami Petta of Japan. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Margaret Petta of Sheboygan.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, funeral services will be determined at a later date.
Memorial funds have been established in his name for the Sheboygan Human Society.
We'd like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Medical Center for caring for him in his last days.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Paul's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020