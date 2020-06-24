Paul J. "Paulie" Albright
Cleveland - Paul Joseph Albright "Paulie", age 79, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Paulie was born May 31, 1941 in the Town of Meeme to Raymond and Lorraine (Schwartz) Albright and graduated from Kiel High School in 1960. Following graduation, he enlisted with the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1966 from the Reserves. Paulie was united in marriage to Romelda Wimmler on November 6, 1965. He worked for Kohler Company for 40 years in addition to running Paulie's Palace, a family bar for 30 years as well. Over his time at the bar, he sponsored many sports teams. After closing Paulie's Palace, he continued to bartend at Hika Bay Tavern for 14 years where many Clevelanders would still come to visit him. Paulie was a Lions member for 52 years and a firefighter for Cleveland Fire Department for 25 years. Over the years, Paulie was involved with the Cleveland Youth Sports, Cleveland Snowhawks and the Cleveland Athletic Club, where he was also a hall of famer. Until his death, he was an active member and Patriarch of the Village of Cleveland. Paulie was a man of very few words but loved by many. Some still remember his wrestling persona "Precious Paulie" and his short adventure in mud wrestling. His family will cherish and continue the annual Christmas Day nerf gun fight and remember fondly Papa Paulie's giggle, holding his Dillinger.
Paulie was survived by his wife, Romelda Albright; two children Marjorie (Chris) Wolf of Madison and John (Tara) Albright of Sheboygan Falls; three grandchildren Scarlett, Rhett and Kennedy Albright; brother, Dennis (Lois) Albright, two sister-in-laws, Sharon (Sherry) Albright and Diane Albright; brother-in-law, Charles (Julia) Wimmler and many nieces and nephews.
Paulie was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lorraine (Schwartz) Albright; infant son Christopher Albright; Mother and Father-in-law Harold and Loretta (Wolters) Wimmler; brothers Leon Albright and Robert E. Albright and brother-in-law Brian P. Wimmler.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the care Paulie received at St. Vincent Hospital, especially but not limited to the nursing staff in the ICU.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 8100 Brunner Road in Newton. The family will receive visitors at the church on Sunday evening from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and again on Monday from 9:00AM-10:30AM.
Your cooperation is appreciated in following the recommendations of the CDC; you are asked to maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer, and wear a face mask or covering while attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Paulie's name.
Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.