Paul J. Worth
Beaver Dam - The man…the myth…the legend…Paul J. Worth, age 67, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home in Beaver Dam.
The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation at St. Katharine Drexel Mission Hall in Beaver Dam on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Mission Hall at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael J. Erwin officiating. Military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146, following the Mass, at Mission Hall. Inurnment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam at a later date.
Paul Joseph Worth was born on January 28, 1952 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to William and Edith (Kline) Worth. He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving from 1971 to 1973 in the Army 101st Airborne and discharged from the Army Reserve in 1977. Paul was united in marriage with Tricia Bruder on November 15, 1975 at St. Clement's Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Paul worked for Wisconsin Power and Light in Sheboygan which brought him to Beaver Dam in 1988, where he worked for Alliant as an engineer. He retired in 2014 after 36 years. Paul was active in the community as a volunteer firefighter for 15 years and helping out at the homeless shelter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and playing cards with his family. He especially enjoyed family trips up north every summer. Paul was an active member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and served as one of the sacristans for the past 5 years.
Paul is survived by his wife, Tricia of Beaver Dam; children, Kimberly Wucherer of Beaver Dam, Michael Worth of Beaver Dam, and Mark (Andrea) Worth of Laramie, WY; three grandchildren, Timothy Wucherer, Candace Wucherer, and William Duckett; brothers and sisters, Kathy Stempihar of Sheboygan, John Worth (Max) of Cascade, William (Jean) Worth, Jr. of Waldo, and Ann (Randy) Wegner of Sheboygan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael (Linda) Bruder of Texas, Linda "Rusty" (Bob) Ruppel of Sheboygan, Cathy (Frank) Laib of Grafton, Liz (James) Buchen of Verona, Mary (Tom) Kellner of Howards Grove, Tim Bruder of Two Rivers, Peter (Janet) Bruder of New Holstein, and Becky (Jeremy) Ebert of Sheboygan; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jacob Paul Worth; sister, Joanie Worth; brother, Tom Worth; and parents-in-law, John and Betty Bruder.
Memorials may be made in Paul J. Worth's name to St. Katharine Drexel Parish Building from Our Belief Fund.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 22, 2019