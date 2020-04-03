Services
Paul James Mentink

Paul James Mentink Obituary
Paul James Mentink

Sheboygan - Paul James Mentink, 45, of Sheboygan, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home.

Paul was born on September 5, 1974, in Sheboygan, WI to Dale and Jane (Dirkse) Mentink. He was a 1993 graduate of Cedar Grove-Belgium High School and earned a bachelor's degree in 1998 from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Paul was employed by Manitowoc Welbilt as a Production & Inventory Control Manager since 2015. He also worked for 15 years at Kohler Power Systems.

Paul was an avid football fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers. Paul also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers with friends and family. He enjoyed golf, softball, sheepshead, and spending lots of time with his family up in Eagle River, WI.

Paul is survived by his parents, Dale and Jane of Cedar Grove; sister, Nicole (Carl) Velzke; brother, Ryan Mentink; nieces, Grace Velzke and Amelia Velzke; nephew, Jamison Velzke; aunts and uncles, Ron (Ann) Dirkse, Richard (Mary) Mentink, Mark (Pam) Mentink, and Judy Dirkse; and great-great-aunt, Helena Roerdink.

Paul was preceded in death by his uncle, Roger Dirkse; and grandparents, Robert and Ethel Mentink and Benjamin and Alma Dirkse.

A funeral service to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 2:30 pm with Rev. Zachary Tarter officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service may join the "Paul James Mentink Funeral Service" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. A burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's name for St. Nicholas Hospital and .

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Mentink family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
