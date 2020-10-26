Paul Michael Schmidt
Sheboygan - Paul M. Schmidt, age 70, of Sheboygan died on Friday October 23, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital with his loving family by his side, due to complications of kidney failure. He was born in Antigo, WI on May 18, 1950 the son of the late Orville and Marie (Wissbroecker) Schmidt. Paul graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School. On July 17, 1976 he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Zimbal at St. Peter Catholic Church. He was a current member of St. Peter Parish where he was a former eucharistic minister and greeter. His parish family was very dear to his heart. Paul was employed at Tecumseh Products, die cast division for 34 years. After Tecumseh closed, he continued to stay in touch with his work friends and their friendship has grown. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, going up north snowmobiling and four wheeling. He enjoyed archery and belonged to the Sheboygan Falls Bow Hunters Club. He was a big Packer fan, Brewer fan and Badger fan. We cannot forget Paul watching the Western Channel.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Barbara, daughter Sara Jennerman (Chuck Jines) of Sheboygan and son Michael Schmidt of Sheboygan. He adored his beautiful granddaughters, Carly, Hailey, and Shelby grandsons Brandon Jennerman and Derek Jines who was his best buddy. Also, Chelsea McNellis, who he loved and was thought of as another granddaughter. He is further survived by a sister Lois Larson of Winneconne, brother Jim (Deb) Schmidt of Sheboygan, brother-in-law Wally Dvorak of Sheboygan Falls, sisters-in-law Ann (Randy) Reineking of Sheboygan Falls, Caroline (John) Opgenorth of Sheboygan Falls, Lillian (Gary) Fischer of Sheboygan, Kathy (Gerry) Salm of Newton, brother-in-law Jerome (Geri Jean) of Sheboygan. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Elmer and Germaine Zimbal, brothers Donald, Edmund and Herman, his sisters Ruth Schmidt and Ellen Dvorak. His brothers-in-law Monte Larson, Gerald Zimbal and Edward Zimbal.
A visitation will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th Street, Sheboygan from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday October 30, 2020 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church 1439 S. 12th Street Sheboygan from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Fr. Bob Lotz will officiate with Deacon Mike Burch assisting. Burial to follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.
The Schmidt family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Parikh and Dr. Krystowiak and to the staff of Froedtert Hospital for the compassion and care given to Paul.